Below Zero Lounge, The Cabaret will have final last call on April 11

CINCINNATI — The owner of Over-the-Rhine staple Below Zero announced they will close the bar after 15 years of serving drinks and shows.

Nigel Cotterill, who also owns Tillie's Lounge in Northside, announced on social media he won't renew the lease on the building housing Below Zero at 1120 Walnut Street.

With retirement around the corner for Cotterill, the announcement said, the closure will allow he and his partner, Juan-Carloz Diaz, to focus on Tillie's Lounge.

"As they are a bit sad to close the doors on a Cincinnati staple, it would be remiss to say the success of Below Zero Lounge and The Cabaret wasn't greatly in part due to the incredible support of the Cast and Crew, Cincinnati community and many wonderful organizations they were fortunate enough to collaborate with," reads the announcement from Cotterill's social media page.

The lounge has been a longtime supporter of the local LGBTQ community, known for holding drag shows, events for local organizations and raising funds for nonprofits.

Below Zero will serve its ultimate final call Monday, April 11. Leading up to the closure, the bar will be hosting a two-part anniversary series on April 2 and April 9 to celebrate the bar's 15 years in OTR.