Bean Bash back after pandemic break

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — After a three year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bean Bash returned Saturday.

The event features food like bean soup and cornbread as well as auctions to raise money for four Northern Kentucky organizations that help those with special needs.

The return of the event came with some challenges.

"It's harder to find the people to volunteer, you know not everyone's able to do so as they used to in the past," Donnie Martin, the President of Bean Bash said. "And donations have been a little harder."

This is in comparison to previous years.

"We have raised, what, over $4 Million, I think, over the years," Anne McBee, one of the organizers of the event said.

The Bean Bash has been going for nearly 50 years, but has changed a bit over the years. It started as a political fundraiser for former State Rep. Bill McBee, but then transitioned to a charitable fundraiser.

This year there was, "Soup, cornbread, hot dogs, everything we've been doing in the past," Martin said.