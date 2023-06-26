Balloon Glow festival returns to Coney Island just before July 4

CINCINNATI — The skies above Coney Island will be alight with glowing hot air balloons again, just before the Independence Day holiday.

The annual Balloon Glow festival will take place Monday, July 3, starting with the opening of Coney Island's water park facilities and ending with a fireworks show from Rozzi's Fireworks.

Throughout the day, the festival will offer activities typically offered at Coney Island, like paddleboats, mini golf and water park rides — but alongside that will be interactive booths, games and live music.

At 8 p.m. Monday night, ten hot air balloons will glow and float on their tethers just above the Moonlite Mall, a grassy park-like portion of Coney Island located near the Ohio River.

"This is what Coney Island is all about," said Tricia Mullin, Coney Island spokesperson, in a press release. "We're here to help mom or dad show the little loves of their lives what it means to be a kid in the height of summertime."

After the hot air balloon show, Rozzi's Fireworks will set off a show over Lake Como beginning at 10:15 p.m.

The event is free for Coney Island season passholders, according to the park's website.