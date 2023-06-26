Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Balloon Glow festival returns to Coney Island just before July 4

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
balloon_glow.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:08:54-04

CINCINNATI — The skies above Coney Island will be alight with glowing hot air balloons again, just before the Independence Day holiday.

The annual Balloon Glow festival will take place Monday, July 3, starting with the opening of Coney Island's water park facilities and ending with a fireworks show from Rozzi's Fireworks.

Throughout the day, the festival will offer activities typically offered at Coney Island, like paddleboats, mini golf and water park rides — but alongside that will be interactive booths, games and live music.

At 8 p.m. Monday night, ten hot air balloons will glow and float on their tethers just above the Moonlite Mall, a grassy park-like portion of Coney Island located near the Ohio River.

"This is what Coney Island is all about," said Tricia Mullin, Coney Island spokesperson, in a press release. "We're here to help mom or dad show the little loves of their lives what it means to be a kid in the height of summertime."

After the hot air balloon show, Rozzi's Fireworks will set off a show over Lake Como beginning at 10:15 p.m.

The event is free for Coney Island season passholders, according to the park's website.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Police: Man found shot in vehicle in Hamilton has died Local amusement park Stricker's Grove will open for July 4 festivities Visitation, celebration of life for 3 murdered Clermont Co. boys happens today

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.