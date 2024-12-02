Avril Lavigne bringing the early-2000s nostalgia to Riverbend with Simple Plan, We The Kings

CINCINNATI — Dust off your studded belts, elastic wristbands and black eyeliner because Avril Lavigne is expanding her Greatest Hits Tour to include a stop at Riverbend next summer.

Lavigne is extending the tour into 2025 after it sold out shows during the international 2024 run. But the nostalgia-filled hits performed won't just be Lavigne's — she's decided to make things a little more complicated by bringing along pop-punk bands Simple Plan and We The Kings.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. for pre-sale, while general on sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fans will also be able to purchase VIP packages that contain extra perks like premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specifically-designed merchandise and more.

Lavigne was just 16 years old when she signed the contract for her debut album "Let Go," which came out in — brace yourselves, Millennials — 2002.

The new leg of the 19-date tour kicks off in May, but Lavigne will perform for all the Sk8er Bois and girls at Riverbend on June 8.

The initial run of the Greatest Hits tour kicked off earlier this year as Lavigne returned to the stage to perform across the U.S. and Canada, with a UK and European leg following in the summer.