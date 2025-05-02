Avondale man pleads guilty to killing four people in 2020

CINCINNATI — A man pleaded guilty to killing four people in 2020 in Hamilton County Court on Friday.

Alto Miles was accused of the deaths of William Bowen III, 28; Michael Eves, 47; Briggett Carter, 56 and Tasia Mason, 35.

Investigators said Miles shot and killed the four victims at two separate crime scenes in April 2020. Police found Bowen and Eves shot to death in the early morning on Reading Road near Glenwood Avenue, while Carter and Mason were discovered dead inside an apartment on Clinton Springs Avenue about an hour and a half later.

At the time, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters sought the death penalty for Miles, remarking that after Miles was arrested, he told investigators he would have continued killing if they had not stopped him.

In September 2023, a judge ruled that Miles would no longer face the death penalty after a doctor determined he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that qualifies under Ohio law to have a death penalty sentencing dismissed.

A month later, a tumultuous courtroom scene erupted when Miles yelled in court and refused to accept his new guilty plea. His attorney announced he was retracting Miles' former plea of not guilty and changing it to guilty on four counts of aggravated murder. While the attorney entered the new plea, Miles yelled about shooting and stabbing people before confronting the judge. The judge stated that Miles could not "knowingly and voluntarily plead guilty to the charges he's been indicted with," leading to the rescheduling of the hearing.

Miles now faces 36 to 40 years in prison, with 1,809 days credited for time served.