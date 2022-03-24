As tornado warning was issued, residents said Clinton County sirens were silent

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday for parts of Warren and Clinton counties, but residents in Clinton County said sirens failed to sound.

In Warren County, sirens went off without a hitch as storms passed through the area. The National Weather Service will survey damage in the counties on Thursday to determine whether tornado activity actually happened.

Near the county line between Clinton and Warren counties, crews were out Wednesday night clearing trees downed by the storms. The Warren-Clinton Joint Fire District said the storm damaged power lines, a vehicle, a camper and did minor damage to at least one home and barn. No one was hurt.

Residents in Clarksville said they're concerned the Clinton County tornado sirens didn't sound when the tornado warning was issued.

In Clinton County, the Emergency Management Agency said they are not responsible for sounding the siren; the responsibility falls on the Wilmington Police Department. WCPO reached out to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens on Wednesday night but have not heard back yet.

The county does have a Red Alert notification system set up for residents who want to receive updates on their phone or computer.