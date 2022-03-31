Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

As map confusion continues, local poll worker shortage arises ahead of primary

Poll Workers
David J. Phillip/AP
An election poll worker stands among voting machines Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Poll Workers
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:35:54-04

The Hamilton County Board of Elections is facing a shortage of poll workers for Ohio's May 3 primary, citing confusion from the state's redistricting process that has left state House and Senate elections in limbo.

The primary will still happen on May 3 despite the continued map negotiations, but the BOE said the litigation has contributed to confusion on timing for the primary.

"Some poll workers have been hesitating to commit while waiting for resolution in the court cases," said Sherry Poland, director of elections, in the press release. "We know there will be an election on May 3, so the time is now to sign up."

Poll workers are paid $181.50 for their work and training classes are offered at various times throughout the day to enable anyone to attend regardless of work schedule or circumstance.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a poll worker in Hamilton County can visit their site or call the Board of Elections at 513.632.7000.

More local news:
Sports betting in Ohio: What will it look like? Tri-State recognizes Transgender Day of Visibility One dead, suspect arrested in Mt. Orab shooting

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.