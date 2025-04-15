ArtWorks transforming 116-year-old Walnut Hills building into $12M art hub

CINCINNATI — A new $12 million headquarters for the non-profit organization ArtWorks is set to open its doors on April 26 in Walnut Hills.

ArtWorks is one of the largest employers of local artists in the region.

"We used to paint park benches back when we were under tents," said Colleen Houston, CEO and artistic director at Artworks.

The new headquarters spans over 13,000 square feet, boasting multiple art studios within its four floors.

"This is a space to celebrate creativity and nurture the next generation of artists," Houston said.

Houston said their mission has been to revive the 116-year-old structure in Walnut Hills, transforming it into a vibrant sanctuary for artistic expression.

Take a tour of the new space:

Tour ArtWorks Cincinnati's new $12M headquarters in 116-year-old Walnut Hills building

"It was the third-largest paint company in the country," she said. "They specialize in all kinds of paint that you couldn't buy anywhere else."

The organization has also brought the ArtPark across the street back to life. Houston said they will host community events, art workshops and more between the headquarters and ArtPark.

"Probably 30 years ago, for a lot of creatives, they felt like they needed to go to New York or even California if you wanted to have a creative career," Houston said.

But right here in Cincinnati, ArtWorks is committed to mentoring local artists aged 14 to 24, fostering creativity and providing support.

ArtWorks Mural Studio artist and UC student Simon Schubert is a testament to that.

"Knowing that places like this exist definitely gives me a lot of hope," he said.

He told me he's been working for ArtWorks since 2024.

Schubert said art spaces, like the new headquarters, are vital to the community because "there needs to be a hub where artists can connect."

Members of the community are also encouraged to engage with the art at the headquarters. In the new building, community members will find large walls available to draw on whenever, with the goal of bringing everyone together to unleash their creative potential.