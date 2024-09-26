Archbishop Moeller High School given 'all-clear' after brief lockdown

CINCINNATI — Archbishop Moeller High School briefly went on lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to a text message alert sent to parents.

The text was sent at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. The school was given the all-clear shortly after 2 p.m.

Students were released shortly after the lockdown was lifted.

The message said the lockdown is for "an active threat," but provided no further details.

Police responded to the scene, the text says.

It also advised parents to not come to the school, because it could interfere with emergency procedures.

WCPO 9 has a crew on the way to the school. We'll update this story with more when it's available.