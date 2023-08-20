'Anybody can go out and play'; Adaptive tennis clinic for kids at Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio — Kids with disabilities have a chance to play like the pros at the Western & Southern Open Sunday.

The Cincinnati Tennis Foundation is hosting clinics for adaptive and wheelchair tennis. The clinics are free to attend and no equipment is required.

“Tennis is a sport that has historically been exclusive and we want to change that,” said Matt Dektas, who founded the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation. “That's really the heart of our mission.”

Dektas said children of all levels are welcome. The adaptive tennis clinic will be held at 11:30 a.m. and the wheelchair tennis clinic will take place at 1 p.m.

You can register in advance here.

The clinics are nothing new for the foundation, which already hosts dozens of children for adaptive tennis throughout the year.

“I'm playing against some of the top players in wheelchair tennis,” 13-year-old player Jack Fickes said. “It's pretty difficult to return a serve from them, but it's still a lot of fun”

Fickes has been playing for about a year and a half. He told WCPO Friday that he would compete in his first tournament this weekend.

“Anybody can go out and play tennis, especially wheelchair tennis,” he said. “You can play with able-bodied friends. It's a great sport to try and learn.”

“At one of our clinics, one of the kids said, 'I did something today that I never thought I could do,” said head coach Zack Sikora. “It was like, ‘Yes.’ That right there is exactly why I'm here.”

Tuition for the programs at the foundation are income-based and scholarships are available. The foundation offers adaptive pickleball too.

You can get more information here.