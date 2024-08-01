'America's Most Wanted' suspect in 20-year-old Butler County homicide case arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is in custody in the Butler County jail 20 years after he allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Benjamin Becarra, U.S. Marshals announced Thursday.

Antonio Riano was arrested in his hometown of Zapotitlan Palmas in the State of Oaxaca in Mexico. According to Marshals, Riano was working as a local police officer when he was arrested.

On Thursday, he was extradited from Mexican authorities in Mexico City and taken back to Butler County to face court proceedings.

U.S. Marshals said Riano was listed as one of the Butler County Sheriff's Office's most wanted suspects and he was profiled on the television show "America's Most Wanted" in 2005, one year after Becarra's murder.

“The United States Marshal Service, through our violent fugitive task forces, assists our state and local law enforcement partners to apprehend the area’s most dangerous fugitives. This arrest is the result of the on-going sharing of information between the agencies and the determination of the investigators who refused to give up on this case.” - Michael D. Black, United States Marshal.

