Amazon selects Miami University as education partner for Career Choice Program

OXFORD, Ohio — On Friday Miami University announced it had been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to a college degree or micro-credential at a reduced rate or at no cost.

"Amazon's Career Choice program aligns with Miami's commitment to creating pathways and greater access to higher education," said Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford. "We are enthusiastic to partner with Amazon and support their vision and our shared mission to cultivate a highly trained, talented, and diverse workforce for this region and beyond."

Miami University’s open-enrollment regional locations offer classes online and in Middletown, Hamilton, and West Chester.

“With small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and many programs offered 100% online, is uniquely positioned to partner with Amazon employees looking for a high-quality educational experience,” said Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of Miami’s Regionals campuses. “Our range of programs allows students to choose a program that fits their lives and empowers them with the tools to advance in their career, whether they want to earn a micro-credential in just a few weeks or study to earn an associate's or bachelor's degree."

“We’re looking forward to Miami University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

Established in 1809, Miami University serves more than 21,600 undergraduates across 120 areas of study, and more than 2,500 graduate students through 70 master’s and doctoral degree programs. The university is a NCAA Division I school, serving more than 500 student-athletes across 19 varsity sports.