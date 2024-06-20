Air Quality Alert issued for the first day of summer

CINCINNATI — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the Tr-State Thursday.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency said the following counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are included:



Butler

Clermont

Clinton

Hamilton

Warren

Boone

Campbell

Kenton

Dearborn

"The Agency will issue an Air Quality Alert when ozone or other major air pollutants are expected to reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency's website.

The agency recommends you limit your "outdoor exertion" especially if you have a respiratory illness, are a child or an older adult. Click here to read the U.S. EPA's health guide.

According to the agency on the days when an alert is issued, you should do the following:



Try not to use lawn equipment powered by gas

Avoid using oil-based stains and paints

Avoid the use of fireplaces and fire pits if it is not essential

The agency also recommends the following:

Avoid driving — carpool, bike, walk etc

Get gas after 6 p.m., make sure your gas cap is tight and do not top off when getting gas

Combine trips

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and you are getting regular oil changes

Do not burn leaves

Use clean, seasoned wood for fireplaces, fire pits and wood stoves

Conserve electricity

Do not sit in your car for extended periods while it is running and parked

Click here for additional information on the Air Quality Index and the health messages that go along with it.

You can also sign up for the free app EnviroFlash which sends alerts daily on the air quality conditions.