Air Quality Alert issued for region, declared unhealthy for sensitive groups

Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 17, 2023
CINCINNATI — Skies are hazy again over the Greater Cincinnati region as wildfire smoke from Canada continue to cause unhealthy conditions.

An Air Quality alert is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area, Northern Kentucky and Dearborn county in Indiana until Tuesday.

The quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" because of the smoke particulates in the air, the EPA says. In particular, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant women, children and teens should reduce exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.

Fine particles from the fires are causing the majority of the air pollutants in the Greater Cincinnati region; ozone is still at moderate levels.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency agency advises people to take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of drive, when they can. Other efforts that can help impact air quality includes refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m., refraining from idling your vehicle and avoiding using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

