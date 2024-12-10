Ahead of this weekend's Crosstown Shootout, UC and Xavier compete in Crosstown Foodout

CINCINNATI — The annual Crosstown Shootout between the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University will tip off this weekend, but ahead of that a more friendly rivalry will take place.

The Crosstown Shootout begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena, but in the meantime fans of either team can help show their support by donating to a campus food pantry during the Crosstown Foodout. Both UC and Xavier will track the amount of individual donations it receives for the friendly competition.

Donations to the Bearcats can be made to the Bearcats Food Pantry and Resource Center at either the main campus or the Blue Ash and Clermont branches. The pantry also includes a Career Closet, which offers free, professional clothing for students preparing for interviews, internships or professional classroom presentations.

This semester alone, the Bearcats Pantry has been visited by more than 1,500 students.

The Bearcats Pantry is asking for the following donations, including monetary gifts or an Amazon Wish List purchase:



Food, hygiene items and household goods

Gift cards for food and other emergency items

Healthy snack stipends

Dining hall passes

Professional clothing

Diapers, formula, wipes and other baby supplies for parents

To-go bags

Community/social services connection program

Donations to XU will go to The Store, Xavier's on-campus food pantry that's served over 1,100 students already this semester. The Store is located in an on-campus residential community, with four satellite locations spread throughout campus.

The Store on Xavier's campus is asking for the following donations, including monetary gifts or an Amazon Wish List purchase:



Non-refrigerated microwave meals

Canned meats, soups, vegetables and fruits

Snack items

Feminine hygiene and body care items

Household products

School supplies

