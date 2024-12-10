Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ahead of this weekend's Crosstown Shootout, UC and Xavier compete in Crosstown Foodout

Crosstown Shootout basketball rivals have scores to settle before Saturday's showdown, but both Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati have so many students looking for food or clothes that the schools teamed up to launch the "Crosstown Foodout." It is a competition to see who can stock and collect more donations for on-campus pantries. However, the real pressure is on the growing crowds of students seeking support.
crosstown foodout.JPG
Posted

CINCINNATI — The annual Crosstown Shootout between the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University will tip off this weekend, but ahead of that a more friendly rivalry will take place.

The Crosstown Shootout begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena, but in the meantime fans of either team can help show their support by donating to a campus food pantry during the Crosstown Foodout. Both UC and Xavier will track the amount of individual donations it receives for the friendly competition.

Donations to the Bearcats can be made to the Bearcats Food Pantry and Resource Center at either the main campus or the Blue Ash and Clermont branches. The pantry also includes a Career Closet, which offers free, professional clothing for students preparing for interviews, internships or professional classroom presentations.

This semester alone, the Bearcats Pantry has been visited by more than 1,500 students.

The Bearcats Pantry is asking for the following donations, including monetary gifts or an Amazon Wish List purchase:

  • Food, hygiene items and household goods
  • Gift cards for food and other emergency items
  • Healthy snack stipends
  • Dining hall passes
  • Professional clothing
  • Diapers, formula, wipes and other baby supplies for parents
  • To-go bags
  • Community/social services connection program

Donations to XU will go to The Store, Xavier's on-campus food pantry that's served over 1,100 students already this semester. The Store is located in an on-campus residential community, with four satellite locations spread throughout campus.
The Store on Xavier's campus is asking for the following donations, including monetary gifts or an Amazon Wish List purchase:

  • Non-refrigerated microwave meals
  • Canned meats, soups, vegetables and fruits
  • Snack items
  • Feminine hygiene and body care items
  • Household products
  • School supplies

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Nikki Giovanni, poet and literary celebrity from Lincoln Heights, has died at 81 Chick-fil-A Supply to build $100 million distribution center in Elsmere NKY principal resigns after video surfaces of him serving alcohol to teens

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money!