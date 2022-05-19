Ahead of summer travel season, are record-high gas prices changing habits?

NEWPORT, Ky. — As the summer travel months approach, high gas prices aren’t expected to drop any time soon.

The national average for gas is $4.59 per gallon, according to AAA. In Ohio it’s $4.47 and in Kentucky it’s $4.30.

“There’s a lot of people on the road. And there’s a lot of people going to buy gas and they just buy what they got to buy and get on down the road,” said Rick Roberts, who was driving from Texas through Kentucky.

He said it’s been frustrating to see prices rise, but it’s not impacting his driving habits.

“It’s gone up by half a dollar in the last month or so but that’s not going to keep me from doing what I want to do,” said Roberts.

Still, others are changing their driving habits.

“I see a lot of people they’re changing their habits because gas prices have gone up so much,” said Robert Nolan, owner of John Nolan Auto Service in Newport. “What we see is more people concerned about their cars because of their gas mileage.”

Nolan said you can help increase your gas mileage by taking care of your car.

“You want to make sure you’ve got good spark plugs, you don’t want to slam down on the breaks, slam down on the accelerator all the time, drive carefully,” he said.

You should also keep your tires filled.

“If your tires are low, your vehicle has to do more revolutions to go the same distance, it’s really just physics,” said Nolan.

“It It is what it is. Unless you want to trade your gas guzzler in for a Fiat 500, you’re going to have to pay the price,” said Mike Burkholder, from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He said he won’t change his driving habits because of high gas prices. But, it has made him think.

“We only get 20 miles to the gallon with our Jeep. I used to get 32 with my Ford Taurus, I don’t have it anymore, I wish I did,” he said.

