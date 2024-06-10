AfriFest Cincy bringing a 'Taste of Africa' to Sawyer Point this summer

CINCINNATI — AfriFest Cincy, an annual festival celebrating African culture, cuisine and community, is moving to Sawyer Point this summer.

In previous years, the festival — which features performances, food, fashion and more — has been held at Burnet Woods in Clifton. The smaller venue didn't stop over 5,000 people from attending and more than 55 vendors from participating in 2023, though.

But this year, the free, family-friendly event will be held on July 20 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. down at Sawyer Point.

APNET Cincy

"We are excited to once again host AfriFest Cincy and bring our community together to celebrate the beauty and diversity of African cultures," said Dr. Prince Ellis, president and executive director of APNET, in a press release. "This festival is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our community and we are proud to share it with the wider Cincinnati area."

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of culinary choices from food vendors and food trucks, ranging from Nigerian fare to Creole flavors and more.

Courtesy APNET Cincy, photo by Malik

There's also no shortage of activities, including live music and dance performances and a fashion show featuring both traditional and contemporary African attire.

Aside from food options, the festival offers a chance to shop vendors for a wide variety of things from clothing to children's books to candles.