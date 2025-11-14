Sheriff: 2 people found dead after SWAT response in Adams County Thursday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were found dead in Adams County Thursday night by officers, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Special Response Team, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers told us just after 6 p.m. Thursday night that officers were responding to a possible shooting on Wintersteen Run Road.

Our crews arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. We contacted Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), who told us BCI had been called in to Adams County to assist the sheriff's office with a "questioned death investigation."

When our crews got to the scene, a deputy told us all law enforcement officials were fine, but that a SWAT team was on its way.

Swat, BCI investigating 'questioned death investigation' in Adams County. Here's what we know

Friday morning, the Adams County Sheriff's Office issued a press release with more information.

According to the sheriff, Adams County dispatched deputies Thursday evening after getting a call "in regards to a well-being check on an elderly female on Wintersteen Run Road."

When deputies got to the home, they found a person dead with what appeared to be head trauma.

Deputies then tried to make contact with a second person at a nearby residence, the sheriff said.

While deputies were trying to make contact with that person, a gunshot was heard from inside the home, according to the release; the OSHP's Special Response Team was called in to help deputies make their way into the house. Inside, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's said the incident is believed to be isolated and investigators don't believe there is any threat to the public.

Police have not provided more information on what may have happened.