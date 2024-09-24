Reward of $5,000 offered for tips leading to culprits behind suspected Adams County arson

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The State Fire Marshal's office is hoping the public can help shed light on who may have been behind a house fire in Adams County that's now been ruled arson, according to a press release sent Tuesday.

The fire happened on Saturday, September 21 at around 4:22 a.m.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to the fire, which was burning in a vacant home at 812 Jack Roush Way in Manchester, officials said.

When fire officials got to the house, the garage, carport and home itself were all fully engulfed in flames.

As it burned, the fire also caused damage to a neighboring residence that isn't vacant, officials said.

The press release says officials' investigation determined the fire was the cause of "an intentional human act," though they didn't provide any details on what caused the fire or what led to that determination.

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal are hoping tips from the public can help them track down who may have set the fire.

A $5,000 reqard is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information can contact the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800.589.2728 or the Adam's County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 937.544.2010.