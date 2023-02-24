Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle struck dog in Adams County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman is dead, and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Adams County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on US Route 52 in Monroe Township. Brook Naph, 22, was riding on the back of a motorcycle when the driver, a 34-year-old man, struck a dog that ran out into the roadway. Zaph was thrown from the bike before the driver lost control and struck a guardrail, investigators said.

Zaph was pronounced dead at the scene, the Adams County coroner said.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

According to police, both victims were not wearing a helmet.

Investigators have not provided any information about the condition of the dog that was struck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

