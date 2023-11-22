Watch Now
According to Pillsbury, Ohioans' favorite Thanksgiving dish this year is... a salad?

Man eating rucola salad
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 11:23:08-05

Thanksgiving isn't known throughout the US as the healthiest holiday we celebrate all year, so Pillsbury reporting that Ohioans love salad the most on this feast holiday is a bit perplexing.

A press release sent out from the company says it analyzed the top-searched Thanksgiving recipes on the Pillsbury site state by state.

According to them, Ohio's most-searched Thanksgiving recipe — at least on just the Pillsbury site — was apple-walnut salad with cranberry vinaigrette.

While salad may be a great Thanksgiving option for some, it's not usually something folks list as something they're excited about on feast day.

Ohio's neighbors to the west and south came out with a more normal Thanksgiving staple: turkey.

In Kentucky, Pillsbury says the top-searched food item was beer and rosemary roasted turkey. In Indiana, Hoosiers searched how to make stuffed roast turkey and gravy the most.

The rest of Pillsbury's analysis of their site's data concludes that, as a whole, the US prefers sweets over sides, with the west coast leaning toward pumpkin and the south opting for cranberries. A surprise to no one: the Midwest preferred a combo of pumpkin and ginger.

