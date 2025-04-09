Accessible egg hunts this weekend feature beeping eggs for blind or visually impaired children

CINCINNATI — The Easter season is upon us, which means children are eagerly awaiting their coming hunt for eggs and baskets filled with treats.

This weekend, kids who are blind or visually impaired can enjoy a unique hunt tailored specifically for them: One where the eggs beep.

The Clovernook Center is hosting two accessible, beeping egg hunts for Greater Cincinnati area children. On Saturday, the hunt is on at Clovernook's Procter Center at 1574 Claretta Drive in North College Hill. Kids can chase down the beeping eggs from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Then, on Sunday it all happens again at Easterseals Redwood in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

If your little one has a short attention span, or decides they aren't really interested in hunting the beeping eggs, there will also be additional events like arts and crafts, adaptive sporting events and more.

You can sign up to participate in the audible egg hunt online.

Clovernook is also hosting beeping egg hunts in Indianapolis on April 10 and Lancaster, Ohio on April 11.

Easterseals Redwood and Clovernook Center announced last year the two organizations would partner to expand services for people with disabilities throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. When that partnership was announced, Clovernook said some of its youth programming would also be offered at the Easterseals Redwood location in Fort Mitchell.