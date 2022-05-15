Abortion rights advocates gather at Fountain Square to push back against possible Roe v. Wade repeal

CINCINNATI — Large amounts of abortion rights advocates gathered at Fountain Square today to protest the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade, which would end constitutional protections for abortion.

The rally at Fountain Square mirrored multiple other rallies nationwide that pushed back against the possible repeal. Other cities that had rallies included New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

The rallies were part of the nationwide "Bans Off Our Bodies" day of action. Pro-choice supporters of all ages came together to support their right to choose what women can do with their own bodies.

The Cincinnati event was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

Those that came in support of the movement urged lawmakers to protect safe and legal abortions, and many who spoke believe that a ban won't stop abortions but simply force women to undergo unsafe methods and practices.

"The right to safe, legal abortion will soon be a thing of the past, not just in Ohio, but in half the states across the country," said Kersa Deibel, president of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region. "Everyone deserves access to safe, legal abortion — and everyone should be able to make personal decisions about their own bodies, their lives and their futures."

Another argument from pro-choice advocates was the distance patients would have to travel for abortions — possibly placing them miles away from their own health care providers if complications erupt.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Ohio is one of 26 states that would ban the practice of abortion. Indiana and Kentucky both would ban it as well.

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court isn't the final decision on Roe v. Wade. The final decision is expected to come out in late June or early July.

