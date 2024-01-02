A very Cincinnati collaboration: Frisch's, Grippos bring back grilled cheese sandwich

CINCINNATI — If diners could also dip it in Cincinnati-style chili while sipping a craft beer, this sandwich from Frisch's and Grippo's would be a contender for the most Cincinnati meal ever invented.

The Grippo's Grilled Cheese sandwich that has returned to the menu at Frisch's Big Boy is likely something Queen City residents have been cooking up in their own homes, for quite a long time, but now it will grace the pages of Frisch's menus once more.

The sandwich contains four slices of melted American cheese with Grippo's famous barbeque potato chips between two pieces of toasted Texas toast. It's available in combo options — including paired with tomato bisque — or by itself for those who just need a quick taste of Cincinnati.

Fans can currently order it to go, through the drive-thru or to daringly tackle while seated at a booth inside.

Frisch's debuted the sandwich back in 2021, but it didn't stick around — and it won't this time, either. The company said the grilled cheese option will only be on the menu until February 10. But since it's already out there, available to order, fans have just over one month to indulge themselves.