'A life was saved' | Colerain lifeguards honored for saving man who suffered medical emergency in the pool

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two YMCA lifeguards were honored by Colerain Township Fire Department after they saved a man who suffered a medical emergency in the pool.

On December 14, Colerain Township fire said a man had a medical event while swimming at the Clippard YMCA.

Lifeguards Jaime Bollmer and Luke Hageman jumped into action and with the help of a few other employees removed the man from the water. The man was given oxygen via a non-rebreather and an AED was applied (though no shocks were yet given).

Bollmer and Hageman were presented with a commendation for "their extraordinary efforts" on Monday.

"If it weren't for their actions this very likely would have been a true drowning call," said Ryan Frank, Battalion Chief for the Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS. "Thanks to Luke and Jaime's prompt and professional response, a life was saved. Their actions exemplify the highest standards of dedication and service. We are honored to recognize Luke and Jaime for their heroism and quick response."

"This incident serves as a reminder of the vital role lifeguards play in our community," said Kelly Sebastian, Aquatic Program Director for the Clippard YMCA. "We are incredibly proud of Luke and Jaime and grateful for their exemplary service."