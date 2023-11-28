‘A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery’ event in Hamilton includes dinner and show

HAMILTON, Ohio — Queen City Murder Mystery Company will present “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” at Basil 1791 in December.

“It’s a murder mystery, so we are going to have trivia beforehand, and prizes will be given out for that as well as for guessing whodunnit and having the ugliest Christmas sweater contest. So, it will be a very Christmasy time. It’s based on those corny, cheesy Hallmark movies, but this time, somebody gets murdered,” said Alison Rampa, owner, and director of Queen City Murder Mystery Company.

The production features a big-city gal who is obsessed with her work, and she’s lost the meaning of Christmas in her heart. But she has to return to her hometown, Rampa said. And what do you know? A former, long-lost love from her high school just so happens to be there. He is rugged, handsome — and full of Christmas spirit. Through trying to solve a murder, they fall in love.

“The town scrooge is murdered, and you have to find out whodunnit, so they can save the town, and save Christmas,” she said.

The show is filed with fun, laughs and mystery, and the cast needs the audience’s help to solve the crime.

“I’m just looking forward to having a good ole holiday time, and getting the Christmas spirit going,” Rampa said. “It would be an honor for people to take a little break out of their busy holiday schedule, and come spend some time with us, have fun, and take some of that holiday cheer out there into the world with them.”

A ticket will include the show, a buffet-style dinner, non-alcoholic drinks and trivia. A cash bar with specialty cocktails will be available. The buffet will feature a traditional Christmas dinner spread with turkey, stuffing, gravy, other holiday foods and desserts.

Founded eight years ago, Queen City Murder Mystery Company presents pop culture murder mystery dinner and brunches with a focus on shows by or for women.

The company’s shows have included “Golden Girls,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Hallmark Christmas” themed murder mystery shows. This is the fourth year for “Hallmark Christmas,” which is being done in a new venue this year.

Written as an original production by Rampa, “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” features Rampa, Kelly Collette, and Dylan Shelton.

“The people that I’m with crack me up. These are the funniest people I know. I get to dress up like Dolly Parton and sing a really dumb parody song, ‘The Hard Candy Christmas.’ It’s just a good, fun time. It’s a tradition now, and I’d like to make it a tradition in Hamilton as well,” Rampa said.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company has presented the “Golden Girls” production twice in Hamilton and the event has sold out both times. “Hocus Pocus” was another recent favorite. “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery Brunch” and “Golden Girls” have typically been offered during the summer months.

“We are definitely bringing back ‘Golden Girls at some point, probably for Valentine’s Day with a whole new show, and we have a British murder mystery we haven’t done yet, so we will have things on a regular basis at Basil 1791,” Rampa said.