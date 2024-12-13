4 sentenced in Clinton County for role in unlawful killing of 18-point buck

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Four people have been sentenced after unlawfully shooting and killing an 18-point white-tailed deer in November 2023.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said in a press release Thursday that Christopher J. Alexander (CJ), 28, of Wilmington, Corey Haunert, 29, of Hillsboro, Zachary Haunert, 31, of Lebanon and Kristina Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, unlawfully harvested the buck, which the state considered a valuable natural resource.

“Hunting in Ohio is a time-honored tradition, and there is a proper way to be safe and successful,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said. “When bad actors like these guys try to cheat the system, it ruins the reputation of Ohio’s respected sportsmen and women – I can’t stand for that.”

Alexander, who the Ohio AG called the "ringleader" in the case, pleaded guilty in October to 14 charges, including two felony counts of theft by deception and tampering with evidence. The 12 other charges were misdemeanors that included hunting violations, falsification, jacklighting and the sale of wildlife parts.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay just under $40,000, the largest restitution for a single white-tailed deer in Ohio's history, the Attorney General's Office said. A second unlawfully taken buck during the 2023 season also prompted a $4,625 restitution.

Alexander's hunting license will be revoked for 10 years and he was ordered to serve five years of community control.

Corey Haunert pleaded guilty to six charges and was also sentenced to three years of community control, a three-year hunting license revocation and a suspended prison term, provided he complete 200 hours of community service.

Previously, Zachary Haunert pleaded guilty to one charge and Krstina Alexander also pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. They were both sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended and a fine, plus one year of monitored supervision.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources conducted the investigation that uncovered evidence of illegal hunting by each of the four defendants.

The cases were prosecuted in Clinton County.