Over $267M in unclaimed funds belong to Hamilton County residents, businesses: Here's how to claim yours

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is the number one county in southwest Ohio and number three in Ohio with the "largest amount of unclaimed funds", according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Unclaimed Funds possesses approximately $4 billion and over $267 million belongs to Hamilton County's businesses and residents — approximately 6.7% of all the unclaimed funds.

"Unclaimed Funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the Division of Unclaimed Funds after accounts become inactive, typically between 3-5 years," Susie Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Ohio Department of Commerce, said. "The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits, unknown insurance claims or last paychecks."

The following 10 counties have the most money being held by the Division of Unclaimed Funds in southwest Ohio:



Hamilton – $267.3 million Montgomery – $131.4 million Butler – $60.8 million Clark – $39 million Clermont – $30.3 million Warren – $30.1 million Greene – $28.2 million Miami – $14.3 million Logan– $6.7 million Clinton – 5.7 million

These are the top five counties in the state of Ohio:

Cuyahoga – $477 million Franklin – $343.1 million Hamilton – $267.3 million Montgomery – $1331.4 million Summit – $130 million

How do I claim the funds?

There are only three steps to claim your funds.

First, you search for the money on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.

Then, you collect the required supporting documents. A list of those documents can be found here.

Finally, click here to send everything by mail or online to the Division of Unclaimed Funds.

For videos on how to claim your funds, click here.