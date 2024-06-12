Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over $267M in unclaimed funds belong to Hamilton County residents, businesses: Here's how to claim yours

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cash money
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 12, 2024

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is the number one county in southwest Ohio and number three in Ohio with the "largest amount of unclaimed funds", according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Unclaimed Funds possesses approximately $4 billion and over $267 million belongs to Hamilton County's businesses and residents — approximately 6.7% of all the unclaimed funds.

"Unclaimed Funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the Division of Unclaimed Funds after accounts become inactive, typically between 3-5 years," Susie Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Ohio Department of Commerce, said. "The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits, unknown insurance claims or last paychecks."

The following 10 counties have the most money being held by the Division of Unclaimed Funds in southwest Ohio:

  1. Hamilton – $267.3 million
  2. Montgomery – $131.4 million
  3. Butler – $60.8 million
  4. Clark – $39 million
  5. Clermont – $30.3 million
  6. Warren – $30.1 million
  7. Greene – $28.2 million
  8. Miami – $14.3 million
  9. Logan– $6.7 million
  10. Clinton – 5.7 million

These are the top five counties in the state of Ohio:

  1. Cuyahoga – $477 million
  2. Franklin – $343.1 million
  3. Hamilton – $267.3 million
  4. Montgomery – $1331.4 million
  5. Summit – $130 million

How do I claim the funds?

There are only three steps to claim your funds.

First, you search for the money on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.

Then, you collect the required supporting documents. A list of those documents can be found here.

Finally, click here to send everything by mail or online to the Division of Unclaimed Funds.

For videos on how to claim your funds, click here.

Watch Live:

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
New development, parking garage coming to Newport's World Peace Bell site Kelce brothers become investors in Covington-brewed Garage Beer Co. Brown water is coming out of faucets in Clermont Co.: Here's why and what to do

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!