2025 Flying Pig Marathon: Newcomers cross the Finish Swine first

CINCINNATI — The 2025 Flying Pig Marathon had thousands of runners fly across the Finish Swine on Sunday, despite the wet and rainy conditions.

Representatives from all 50 states and 30 different countries braved the gloomy conditions and slick roads to run 26.2 miles through Cincinnati for the 27th year of the marathon. The weekend saw 39,292 participants across all the events.

The marathon itself, which began in 1999 and is considered one of the top marathons in the country, had 5,686 runners. The number increased by almost a thousand runners from 2024's 4,994.

Almost every race saw an increase in numbers from last year, except for the Children's 26th Mile, the First Watch Flying Piglet, the Flying Fur Dog Walk/Run and the Fifty West Mile.

The marathon saw first-time winners — and first-time participants in the marathon itself — for both the men and women's titles.

Sean Ryan, from Florida, finished first in the marathon with a time of 2:22:41. Following Ryan in second place was Bridger Altice, and Ethan Davis in third.

Jason Saylor, the male winner of the 2024 marathon, did not return to defend his title.

Men's:

Sean Ryan — 2:22:41

Bridger Altice — 2:26:05

Ethan Davis — 2:28:05

Tori Parkinson, from Utah, came in with a time of 2:40:06. She was followed by Emma Bell in second and Daniella Townsend in third.

Last year's holder of the women's title in the marathon, Olivia Anger, did not return to run in this year's Flying Pig.

Krizia Williams/WCPO Tori Parkinson after her win

Women's:

Tori Parkinson — 2:40:06

Emma Bell — 2:50:57

Daniella Townsend — 2:51:12

For a full list of this year's Flying Pig winners, click here.