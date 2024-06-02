Officials: 2 injured in early morning crash on I-75

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 75 Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. near mile marker 9.2.

Police said a driver was traveling north in a 2015 Mazda 6 when she lost control and crashed into a tree.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said both individuals were trapped in the car.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

All lanes were shut down on I-75 North at the Ninth Street on-ramp for about an hour.

CPD said the driver was wearing a seat belt but the passenger was not.

Speed and impairment were potentially factors leading to the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.