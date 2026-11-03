2 arrested for assaulting police during Halloween chaos

CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested for assaulting Cincinnati police officers during the chaotic early morning hours of Halloween weekend, according to police.

Multiple people were arrested over the weekend in connection with a number of incidents, ranging from a deadly shooting to disorderly crowds. Cincinnati police say most of it happened during an approximately two-hour span, and one of the many incidents Cincinnati police responded to involved two officers being assaulted.

Cincinnati's FOP president describes what happened:

FOP President speaks on assault

Cincinnati police say that at 1 AM on Nov. 1, they were called to the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue for reports of disorderly conduct and shots fired. Police say that responding officers told a crowd gathered at a nearby gas station to disperse, but not everyone complied.

Video of the chaotic gas station takeover:

Here's what BP gas station says happened during Corryville Halloween takeover

According to police, Kcalm King Hurry, 19, was seen carrying an open container and refused to leave the property. Police say he became "disorderly" and attempted to take him into custody. That's when police say Antonio Adams, whose age was not provided by police, allegedly struck the officers who were attempting to apprehend Hurry. Cincinnati police say officers used a TASER to apprehend Adams. Police say Adams was charged with assault on a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

A day later, police say Hurry was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and obstructing official business.

They were both taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.