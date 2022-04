HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old and her child who have been reported missing from their foster residence.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Keyla Lopez-Garcia and her 9-month-old Jackson Sacul-Lopez, from Hamilton, Ohio, left their foster residence on March 30, 2022.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call detective Joe Ventre at 513-785-1239.