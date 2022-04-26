16 Lots Brewing Company announces Newport location

NEWPORT, Ky. — Mason’s 16 Lots Brewing Company will open a second location at Newport on the Levee.

The brewery has a 2,000-square-foot taproom in Mason with a selection of beers, ciders, wines and food from Mad Monks Pizza.

“We’ve built an incredible consumer base in Mason and are so excited to showcase our team’s talents to a totally different clientele,” co-owner Del Hall said. “The City of Newport is truly experiencing a tremendous amount of momentum and it’s so cool to be entering into this rapidly changing market at such an iconic location.”

The new location, which will be dubbed 16 Lots Southern Outpost, will have a nautical theme.

A 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, live music venue, full-service restaurant and cigar lounge are in the works for the Southern Outpost as well, the company said in a release.

The Southern Outpost will serve craft beer and cocktails, adult slushies and gastropub food.

The company said it hopes to have the location open by the holidays.