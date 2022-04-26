Watch
NewsLocal NewsCampbell CountyNewport_Community

Actions

16 Lots Brewing Company announces Newport location

The company hopes to open by the holidays
16 Lots Brewing Company
Photo by: LINK NKY
16 Lots Brewing Company
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 11:16:41-04

NEWPORT, Ky. — Mason’s 16 Lots Brewing Company will open a second location at Newport on the Levee.

The brewery has a 2,000-square-foot taproom in Mason with a selection of beers, ciders, wines and food from Mad Monks Pizza.

We’ve built an incredible consumer base in Mason and are so excited to showcase our team’s talents to a totally different clientele,” co-owner Del Hall said. “The City of Newport is truly experiencing a tremendous amount of momentum and it’s so cool to be entering into this rapidly changing market at such an iconic location.”

The new location, which will be dubbed 16 Lots Southern Outpost, will have a nautical theme.

A 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, live music venue, full-service restaurant and cigar lounge are in the works for the Southern Outpost as well, the company said in a release.

The Southern Outpost will serve craft beer and cocktails, adult slushies and gastropub food.

The company said it hopes to have the location open by the holidays.

More local news:
Velocity Esports hosts Grand Opening in Newport Mason students push back on bill banning race, gender studies Ohio could ban fees for 911 calls for domestic violence victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.