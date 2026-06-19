CINCINNATI — A milestone summer is underway for 1001 Colors, formerly known as ArtWorks, as the organization launches the 30th year of its Youth Apprentice Program.

This summer, 105 young people ages 14 to 21 will work alongside professional artists to create murals, public art installations and community projects throughout Cincinnati and beyond. The paid, eight-week program provides hands-on experience while helping participants develop creative and professional skills.

"It's really hard to wrap your head around the number of people, communities, artists and youth that the organization has been able to bring in, elevate and touch over the years," said Liz Miller, senior director of programs. "Thirty years is no small feat for a nonprofit."

Watch below to learn more about the programs offered:

1001 Colors celebrates 30 years of youth apprenticeships and community impact

The apprenticeship program remains the cornerstone of 1001 Colors' mission. Participants work under the mentorship of artists and educators while earning Cincinnati's living wage.

"Artists getting paid for the hard work they're doing is a huge part of the program," Miller said. "We're helping the community understand that art is work."

This year's apprentices will contribute to more than a dozen projects, including a new downtown mural at Paycor's headquarters, a series of murals honoring the Tuskegee Airmen through a partnership with America 250, and the Frank Herman Mural in Northside.

The anniversary year also marks the organization's transition from ArtWorks to 1001 Colors.

"We chose the name 1001 Colors because no single color can capture the brilliance of the creativity we see every day," said Colleen Houston, CEO and Artistic Director. "It reflects a spectrum of ideas, voices, and possibilities."

While all summer apprenticeship positions have been filled, 1001 Colors is recruiting additional youth apprentices for a fall project connected to BLINK.

As the organization enters its next chapter, the mission remains unchanged: empowering young artists, creating opportunities, and strengthening communities through creativity.

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