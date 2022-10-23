Watch Now
1 person displaced after fire at Carthage home

Fire officials estimate damage to be at or over $100k
Posted at 11:08 PM, Oct 22, 2022
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100-block of 73rd Street in Carthage Saturday evening.

District Chief Kelly Callen said one man escaped the fire and was uninjured. He said that man is now displaced but would be staying with family. He also said the fire is believed to have started on the first floor.

Damage was estimated to be at or over $100,000. Investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

