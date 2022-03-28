1 person dead following house fire in Bond Hill

Watch
CINCINNATTI — One person is dead following a fire early Monday morning in Bond Hill.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1800 block of Northcutt Ave just before 4 a.m.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, but the fire department said firefighters had to back off due to the fire being too dangerous and the roof collapsing.

Firefighters rescued one person from the house and they were taken to the hospital where they died, the fire department said.

The fire did not spread to any nearby houses.

A building inspector is on scene to see the stability of the structure.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

