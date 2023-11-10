Watch Now
1 dead in Clinton County head-on crash

Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 10, 2023
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A 43-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Clinton County Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Brandy Cox, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla eastbound on State Route 73 near mile post 16 in Green Township around 4:42 p.m. when she went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Traverse was flown to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Traverse was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not provide a cause for the crash, saying that it remains under investigation.

