1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting Sunday

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 01, 2023
CINCINNATI — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in East Price Hill on Sunday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department at approximately 2:38 AM, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officers located Corey Williams, 40, who was deceased.

Christopher Harris, 29, self-transported to Mercy Health West Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Harris was also charged by police for the murder of Williams.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

