Koch Foods agrees to pay $167K in OSHA fines after deadly Fairfield plant fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio. — Koch Foods has agreed to pay $167,000 in fines to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following an investigation into workplace safety at its Fairfield plant, where a February fire killed a worker and injured two others.

The OSHA investigation reviewed workplace safety at the food processing facility after the Feb. 15 fire, according to information provided by OSHA.

The fire killed 25-year-old Griffin Darrow, who was recovered from the building hours after firefighters responded. The Butler County Coroner's Office said Darrow's preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation and ruled his death an accident.

Two other people suffered burns in the fire and were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Both were treated and released, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were called to the Koch Foods production facility on Commerce Drive around 1 a.m. after reports of an explosion and fire. Heavy fire conditions caused portions of the building's roof to collapse, making it difficult for emergency crews to search for Darrow.

The fire also prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order for people within two miles of the plant because of ammonia tanks inside the building. Fire officials said air testing detected no ammonia, and the order was lifted around 7:40 a.m.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the fire significantly affected operations at the Koch Foods facility, one of the largest employers in the Fairfield area.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation following the incident.

OSHA's investigation identified workplace safety failures at the plant, resulting in $167,000 in fines that Koch Foods has agreed to pay.

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