These Halloween haunts in Cincinnati promise to deliver chills

CINCINNATI – Halloween may be more than a month away but ghouls and goblins are already descending upon the Queen City.

Multiple haunted attractions opening this weekend that promise to help you get an early "jump" on this fright-filled season.

Check out our list of favorite spooktacular attractions in the Tri-State (conveniently listed by opening days too).

Land of Illusion: This Halloween-staple offers four haunts, one haunted trail and a "Voodoo Lounge." The Land of Illusion's haunted attractions started spooking people on Aug. 31. and will continue to do so through Nov. 3. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays starting in October. Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown. $29.99 online or $35 at the gate for Friday general admission; $34.99 online or $40 at the gate for Saturday general admission. haunt.landofillusion.com

The Dent Schoolhouse: Tis the season to be scared. The Dent Schoolhouse's 2018 frightful season begins Sept. 14 and continues through Oct. 31. The schoolhouse will get your blood pumping with its maze of gruesome rooms. 7:30 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays; 7:30-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays. The Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Green Township. $20-$25. frightsite.com

Sandyland Acres Haunted Hayride: For more than a decade this haunted farm in Petersburg, Kentucky has delivered plenty of frights to brave visitors. The Sandyland Acres Haunted Hayride is open for screams every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 14 through Oct. 27 in Boone County, Kentucky. 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Sandyland Acres, 4172 Belleview Road, Petersburg, Ky. $12 hayride; $20 VIP hayride; $10 farmer's revenge; $20 combo tickets. Cash only. www.sandylandacres.com

Halloween Haunt: More than roller coasters will make people scream at Kings Island Amusement Park starting Sept. 21. Dozens of attractions designed to scare visitors will be on display at the park every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. Of course, coasters such as the Beast, Banshee, Diamondback and Mystic Timbers will still be offering thrills. There will also be plenty of fun Halloween activities for kids during the daylight hours each Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of Sept. 22. 6 p.m.- 1 a.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. $31.99-$46.99. www.visitkingsisland.com

Mayhem Mansion: This annual haunt in southern Kenton County offers a little of everything. First is Mayhem Mansion, which is a terrifying haunted house. Then there is Havorford's Hollow's Terror in the Woods, a zombie paintball challenge. Both events are Sept. 22 through Nov. 3. The Terror in the Woods challenge costs $25. 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays; 7 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Mayhem Mansion, 13966 Decoursey Pike, Morning View, Ky. $15 adults; $10 children 10 and under. www.themayhemmansion.com

USS Nightmare: This is the spookiest cruise on the Ohio River. With three decks of frightening fun and the occasional haunted booze cruise, the USS Nightmare sets sail Sept. 22 through Nov. 3. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. USS Nightmare, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport. $20 general admission. ussnightmare.com

Mount Healthy Haunted Hall: The Mount Healthy Haunted Hall opens for screams Sept. 28 through Oct. 27 this year. The hall offers more than 20 gruesome scenes to get your blood pumping. Discounted admission is also available for those who donate canned goods to this haunted house, which is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday; 7-9 p.m. Sundays. Mount Healthy Haunted Hall, 7700 Seward Ave., Mount Healthy. $10 with a $2 discount for canned good donation. www.hauntedhallinfo.com

Haunted Brewery Tours: Terror is on tap during this year's new Haunted Brewery Tours in Over-the-Rhine. Created in cooperation with Christian Moerlein Brewing, the Cincinnati Escape Room and Cincinnati Landmark Productions to support the Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, each tour offers participants the chance to collect clues and experience hands-on puzzles to help solve a real-life murder mystery. 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Christian Moerlein Brewery,1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine. $25. www.hauntedbrewerytour.com