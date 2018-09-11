Lakota West and La Salle agree to two-year football deal

CINCINNATI – The Lakota West and La Salle athletic departments have agreed to a home-and-home football deal for Week 1 of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 2019 game will be at La Salle while Lakota West will host the 2020 game.

La Salle and Lakota West haven't played since Week 1 of the 2012 season. Lakota West won that game 46-34.

La Salle sought another option for Week 1 after it declined the contract renewal with Colerain in late August for the 2019 season.

La Salle had played Colerain annually since 2014. Colerain has not announced a Week 1 opponent for 2019. It will play host to St. Xavier in Week 2 next season.

Colerain would need one more non-conference game in 2019. Greater Miami Conference programs have just two non-conference games each season.

La Salle will play at Mason in Week 2 of 2019 to fulfill the second year of that deal.

Lakota West, a GMC program, played St. X at Paul Brown Stadium Aug. 24 in a one-year agreement. Lakota West played Centerville in Week 2 and the two teams will complete that agreement in 2019.

Lakota West will pick up West Clermont for four years starting in 2020, according to Firebirds athletic director Scott Kaufman.

Colerain (3-0) plays host to Middletown (1-2) this Friday night. Lakota West (1-2) plays at Fairfield (2-1).

La Salle (2-1) plays at Scott County (4-0).