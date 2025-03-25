'This is our chance to say welcome home' | Mason to honor Vietnam veterans with parade, ceremony

MASON, Ohio — More than 50 years after the end of hostilities in Vietnam, the City of Mason will host a parade and ceremony to honor veterans who were denied the welcome home they deserved decades ago.

City council members Mark Haake and Joshua Styrcula, both veterans themselves, spearheaded the initiative to recognize the sacrifices of Vietnam-era service members who faced hostility and indifference upon returning from war.

"Vietnam vets didn't get that welcome home," said Haake, a 20-year Air Force veteran. "They were told not to wear their uniforms in public. People were spitting on them. It wasn't right."

The event, conceived during an American Legion meeting, will feature a parade through the municipal campus, with veterans transported by local Jeep club members known as the Muddy Buddies.

The ceremony will include a roll call of veterans, a keynote address by a Vietnam veteran and the presentation of commemorative pins and challenge coins.

Styrcula emphasized the importance of public recognition.

"We want families to come out, bring their kids, wave flags, and let the next generation know about their sacrifice," he said.

Haake and Styrcula draw from personal military experiences that inform their commitment to honor service members. Haake served as an aircraft refueling specialist and computer programmer during his Air Force career, while Styrcula was a field artillery mechanic in the Army National Guard.

"Being an OIF veteran, we came back to celebrations and hugs," Styrcula said. "They came back to anger and frustration. This is our chance to say, 'Welcome home. Thank you for your service.'"

The initiative reflects a broader national movement to acknowledge the service of Vietnam veterans, who returned home to a country deeply divided by the conflict. Unlike veterans of more recent conflicts, these service members were often met with criticism and misunderstanding.

Local students are also participating, with Mason Intermediate School's K Kids club creating welcome home cards for the veterans. The event aims to bridge generational gaps and provide a long-overdue moment of appreciation.

Veterans and families from across the region are invited to participate, regardless of their connection to Mason.

For veterans interested in participating, registration is available through the American Legion Joe Barr Post 194 website.

Further information for the community’s participation is available on theCity of Mason website.

