Brad Wenstrup reflects on more than a decade of service amid war, a pandemic and a changing Republican Party

CINCINNATI — On his final day in Congress, as he prepared to conclude 12 years of service to the constituents of Ohio's 2nd congressional district, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup sat down with me for a reflective discussion.

During our nearly hour-long conversation, we talked about his time in the Army Reserves, where he served in Iraq and retired at the rank of Colonel. We explored how his military service inspired his decision to run for Congress and the veteran-focused legislation he championed and successfully passed.

Our conversation covered a wide array of topics related to his 12 years in office, including his heroic actions to save lives during a violent attack on members of Congress at a baseball practice, issues of domestic terrorism, the evolution of the modern Republican Party, his thoughts on President Trump, and his analysis of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For complete transparency, we are sharing the full interview and attaching a transcript of our conversation below:

Brad Wenstrup reflects on time in Congress, military service and changing Republican party

NOTE: The transcription has been checked for general accuracy but may contain some grammatical errors.



