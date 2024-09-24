Army veteran turns friend’s suicide into positive mission to save other veterans

ELKHART, Ind. — For many veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be an immense challenge. The camaraderie and sense of purpose they experienced in the military is often difficult to replicate, leaving some feeling lost and disconnected.

Army veteran Wesley Young served his time in the military and both the memories and effects of his service will be with him for life. His longtime friend Brady Jackson lived with post-traumatic stress tied to his deployment to Iraq. Unfortunately, the battle inside was not one he could win.

“Brady committed suicide on January 12, 2021, which was his anniversary date his survival date of being blown up over in Iraq in a Humvee,” Young said. “He had a manic episode of PTSD where, you know, Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks SWAT team were trying to help him, trying to get him out, but as soon as they breached the house to go get him, he took off out through the back and froze to death.”

From that day, Young decided his own hobby of enjoying the great outdoors with others — including veterans — could be turned into a mission to help veterans battling mental health issues.

He created Band of Heroes Outdoors, a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania that has reached across the country.

“In four years, we probably helped maybe 150 through different hunts,” he said.

But it’s not just about hunting and fishing.

“We do Steelers tickets, Penn State tickets, different sporting events, because not all veterans like hunting and fishing,” Young said.

Those veterans who do enjoy hunting and fishing have experienced harvests in Ohio, Indiana, Maine, Nebraska, Texas and many other states. From giant salmon and elk to white tail and wild boar, a veteran's adventure is filmed by a crew to provide a lasting memory to look back on.

“Some of the vets were like, listen, like your hunts have saved lives,” Young said. “Or we were in some of our darkest moments, and just being selected to go on a hunt has helped us, and it's a blessing, you know?”

For Young, it’s been a mission to honor his friend while trying to find a solution to keep other veterans from choosing suicide over living.

“I started this after Brady passed away,” Young said. “I either could use my emotions and I could do negative things, or I could do something positive. And I was like, you know, Brady would want something positive done with his unfortunate circumstances.”

Young said watching the veterans laugh, smile and overall enjoy their time on the adventures the organization sets up for them appears to take them away from the darkness they are often facing. He explains that it's the camaraderie and speaking with others who understand their experiences that makes all the difference.

“Band of heroes, we're just trying to make a positive influence,” Young said. “Like we said, it starts in our community. It splinters out through the state. Then our goal is to make it splinter out through the country.”

