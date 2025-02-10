A new band of brothers formed for Cincinnati area veterans suffering from PTSD

CINCINNATI — For veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war, the power of music can be a transformative force.

The Guitars 4 Vets program provides a lifeline for these heroes, part discovery and part retraining their focus through the chords and strings of a guitar.

"We're not therapists, we teach, but it helps to rewire your brain and gives you a way to break the thinking cycle of depression, isolation and all that,” said Richard Hutchinson.

He created the Cincinnati Chapter of Guitars 4 Vets with the focus of encouraging veterans battling the effects of post-traumatic stress to pick up a guitar instead of picking up a bottle of booze.

James Walton, a former U.S. Air Force air traffic controller, knows firsthand the profound impact the program can have. Walton served from 1963 to 1970, a period that included a harrowing incident where he had to assist a pilot whose wingman crashed into the North Sea.

"That always affected me, the fact that, you know, so I never went to Vietnam, even though I was in the Vietnam era," Walton said.

Despite not deploying to Vietnam, Walton's experiences left a lasting impact, and he struggled to process the trauma he had witnessed. It wasn't until he joined the Guitars for Vets program that he found a new outlet for his emotions.

"Learning to play, it wasn't it's more about repetition and about practice that you about muscle memory," Walton said. "It's cool, you know, and it wasn't difficult. It's just that you have to put your mindset into it, that if you're going to play, you need to practice. If you're going to play, you need to practice."

David Schoenhoft, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1966 to 1970, also found solace in the program after years of struggling with PTSD and substance abuse.

“I didn't know. I was just lost. You know, I never knew what PTSD was. I knew I had some kind of problem going on, but it was and nothing I could really ever put my finger on what was bothering me," Schoenhoft said.

It wasn't until 2008 that Schoenhoft sought help, a decision that ultimately led him to the Guitars 4 Vets program. The camaraderie and sense of accomplishment he found through learning to play the guitar have been instrumental in his recovery.

"When I got out of the hospital and start trying to do I couldn't get back into community, into this, into society, you know, I was, I was having a hard time, and I wanted to isolate again, like, like I had been doing. So, what had happened that I needed something to do? You know? Because I was always used to working with my hands, and I'd get that gratification right away when I'd get something fixed and it would work, you know that that would make me happy, see. So, now that I got together with the Guitars 4 Vets that just learning how to do, you know how to play a chord, that's my accomplishment again, and where I can get that gratitude again,” Schoenhoft said.

The program's success is not just limited to individual veterans. It has also garnered the support of local businesses, like Willis Music, a fourth-generation music company based in Cincinnati.

"It's right down our alley, you know, and it's easy for us to do, you know, it just comes naturally," said Paul Finke, Vice President of Willis Music.

Willis Music has become a vital partner in the Guitars 4 Vets program, providing discounted guitars and accessories for the veterans, as well as serving as a drop-off center for donated instruments.

"There's a ton of guitars out there under the bed in a closet, right? And they're meant to be played. So, it's an instrument that can speak to somebody. I mean, donate it, bring it in. We'll get it to the right place and get it in the right hands, and it'll be used and make a connection," Finke said.

The program's success is not just limited to the local level; it has grown exponentially since its inception in 2007. Richard Hutchinson, the Cincinnati chapter leader, has seen the expansion from a single chapter in Milwaukee to 163 chapters across the United States, with over 9,000 veterans graduating from the program.

Through monetary donations and the sale of merchandise veterans who graduate the program receive a brand new guitar to continue their journey.

The 10-week program is designed to be more than just guitar lessons; it's a holistic approach to healing. Veterans are required to be referred by their doctors at the VA and must commit to the full program, as Hutchinson emphasizes you can't fake it to make it in this program.

"We don't expect excellence. Will you just put the effort? We've had graduates, because one thing, they might learn one or two cores after 10 weeks, but. If you're playing a song, and they hit that single chord every time, good, they're sitting there all together, and they got smiles on their faces. You're just wailing away. So that's a beautiful thing," Hutchinson said.

The program's impact extends beyond just the veterans themselves, as Hutchinson has witnessed the transformative power of music on their mental health and well-being.

"Had one of, I think was one of, one of our guys therapist, who said, 'You know what, I have never seen them smile. I've been treating him for 15 years, and when I saw you guys playing, it's the first time I've ever seen him smile.' Wow. I mean, that's a statement. It is a statement, you know, and that's what we're all about, that's truly it,” Hutchinson said.

As the Guitars for Vets program continues to grow, the need for community support remains crucial.

Hutchinson encourages veterans to reach out and get involved, while also calling on the public to donate instruments or provide financial support.

For the veterans in the Guitars for Vets program it’s been a lifeline, providing them with a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and a pathway to healing.

You can find out more about the program through the Guitars4Vets website.

