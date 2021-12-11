Watch
Kentucky governor declares state of emergency for tornado damage

Posted at 1:17 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 01:25:33-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after multiple western Kentucky counties saw "major tornado damage."

The governor has activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 1 Mayfield announced early Saturday it is responding to "a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties."

"Significant damage is reported," KSP said in a tweet. "While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected."

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 6 a.m. Thunderstorms will move from west to east through that time. Damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on weather damage across the commonwealth at 5 a.m.

