'Moonlight mammograms': Mercy Health stays open later in October to help women screen for breast cancer

CINCINNATI — A local hospital is staying open a bit later to get women screened for breast cancer. They're calling the program "moonlight mammograms."

"15 minutes of a mammogram could save your life," Erin Gratsch said.

That slogan is emblazoned on the side of Mercy Health's mobile mammography van. Gratsch decided to duck in six years ago because she was overdue for her annual screening.

"Knocked on the door and had a mammogram and it spiraled from there," she said.

With no history of breast cancer in her family, Gratsch was blindsided by the diagnosis. Now, as a Jewish Hospital employee, she's urging women to make time for a mammogram.

"We're so busy taking care of others, that we don't take care of ourselves," Gratsch said.

With employees knowing how busy women are at work and at home, they decided to host "moonlight mammograms," which allows patients to swing by after hours.

"Bring a friend, mingle, get a hand massage, kind of get some relaxation," Jennifer Scales said. "Try to alleviate a little bit that anxiety when they come in to get that screening."

The American Cancer Society estimates one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her life. Unfortunately for Gratsch, lightning struck twice. After years in remission, she's fighting breast cancer again. Scales is her manager and has stuck by her side. She hopes Gratsch's story inspires women to get their annual screening.

"You just wanna take that little bit of time outta your day now to save a long life of burden," Scales said.

Every Tuesday in October, women can make an appointment for a mammogram at the E. Gailbraith office between 5-8 p.m. Jewish Hospital does the same thing every Wednesday at their Deerfield location on Parkway Drive.

To schedule an appointment, call 513-686-3300. No insurance is needed to take advantage of this screening.

