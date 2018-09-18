Kentucky health officials announce flu prevention campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky plans to announce a statewide flu prevention campaign.

An organization statement says a coalition that also includes the Kentucky Medical Association and the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care will announce the multimedia campaign Tuesday. It says the Focus on Flu campaign aims to minimize the impact of the virus in the upcoming season.

It says the flu infected more than 10,000 people in Kentucky last year and caused 325 deaths. Officials say the flu vaccine reduces the risk of infection and can lessen symptoms, but only 38 percent of adults and 44 percent of children get it.

Officials say the campaign will focus on promoting vaccinations, flu prevention strategies and educating adults on when to consult a doctor if symptoms occur.