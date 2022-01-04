Watch
NewsGovernmentState GovernmentOhio State Government News

Actions

Sen. Rob Portman has breakthrough COVID-19 case

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the top Republican negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, arrives for the final vote to pass the $1 trillion package, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Rob Portman
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:12:38-05

CINCINNATI — Republican Senator Rob Portman has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C. I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive," the statement reads. "I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the attending physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes."

Portman is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to Matt Lloyd, Portman's deputy chief of staff and communications director.

The senator has been in favor of the vaccines, participating in a clinical trial in the fall of 2020 and encouraging Ohioans to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.