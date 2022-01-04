Sen. Rob Portman has breakthrough COVID-19 case

CINCINNATI — Republican Senator Rob Portman has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C. I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive," the statement reads. "I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the attending physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes."

Portman is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to Matt Lloyd, Portman's deputy chief of staff and communications director.

The senator has been in favor of the vaccines, participating in a clinical trial in the fall of 2020 and encouraging Ohioans to get vaccinated.