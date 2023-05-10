WATCH: Ohio House debates resolution to require 60% to amend constitution ahead of abortion vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amid protests from citizens and against strong objections from Democratic legislators at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers in the House debated and then passed a resolution that will let voters decide in August whether or not to require a 60% vote to amend the Ohio Constitution, which would make it less likely that an amendment to legalize abortion in Ohio would pass in November.

Watch Ohio Channel video of the proceedings below:

Following speeches by several Democratic and Republican lawmakers, the House voted to pass the resolution by a vote of 62-37. It now heads to the Senate for approval of changes made by the house before being submitted to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

FULL STORY: Ohio House passes resolution to ask voters to require 60% vote to amend constitution ahead of abortion vote

RELATED:

Lawmakers change constitutional amendment resolution amid looming deadline

Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.